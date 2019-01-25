Onoe Caponoe Drops New Jam 'Suicide City'

UK rapper Onoe Caponoe is working on his own blend.

Since breaking out in 2015 he's distilled a unique sound, something that melds a classic, caramel-smooth feel with some UK grit.

New single 'Surf Or Die' is incoming, with Onoe focussing on making his ideas accessible, but still inherently creative.

He explains: “With this album I wanted to make it all about good songs, not too deep, weird or overpowering. Something for people to enjoy. If they want I’m sure they can find deeper meaning in things but for the most part I was just creating good vibes, regardless of subject matter.”

New cut 'Suicide City' is online now, and it matches that early 90s feel - think Native Tongues - with something highly unique.

The visuals are typically eye-catching, a mixture Onoe labels “trippy anime” and “fun horror shit”.

Tune in now.

