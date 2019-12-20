Olivia Anna Livki's 'Spectacular' Is A Real Mission Statement

Olivia Anna Livki has always been a natural rebel.

Pushing her creativity into fresh realms, her DIY approach to pop rips up the rule book and dances in amongst the shreds.

Reminiscent of Peaches in her filthy honesty or St. Vincent in her devout creativity, the truth is Olivia Anna Livki can only ever be herself.

New single 'Spectacular' is out now, layering her buzzed out bass line in potent new pop elements.

Olivia Anna Livki guides the visuals, with the clip playing in that social media augmented movement between vanity and reality.

She says: “We’re all stars in an Insta-reality-show, dangerously powerful, yet trapped in a vicious cycle of extremism and degraded to pictures and products.”

Tune in now.

