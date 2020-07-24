Oliver Pash Shares Solo Jewel 'No Namer Blues'

Oliver Pash is ready to start over.

The songwriter previously worked with Beach Baby, before the group's untimely demise.

Recently, however, he began to stir once more, sharing a collection of home recordings on Bandcamp.

Alongside this, Oliver Pash has released new single 'No Namer Blues', and it has a curiously English feel.

In fact, the song's beguiling indie pop melodies puts us in mind of Robert Wyatt's vocal simplicity, or even Syd Barrett.

A song that emerged from isolation, Oliver comments...

Songwriting has always been quite a solitary pursuit for me, shutting yourself away and sitting with your thoughts is often where the process starts. So, a state imposed ‘lockdown’ seemed like a good moment to revisit some old unfinished material.

'No Namer Blues', started life as a half forgotten scrap, it's a song I had started writing some years ago and then abandoned. As soon as I reminded myself of the pre-existing chorus words, I knew it was a song that needed finishing. They eerily fitted the mood and new daily circumstances...

Lily Rose Thomas crafted the visuals, building a number of metaphors for the songwriting that runs through 'No Namer Games'. She says:

"The video is a reflection on the ‘open window’, filled with longing, just as the song is. The idea for 'No Namer Blues' came from us being locked down together in a flat without a garden, where we had spent a long time gazing out of the window; windows took on a new significance, and so we ran with this for the video."

"We asked as many people as we could think of to film a simple shot of their view, with our only request being that we wanted to see the window frame in the shot. We collaborated with editor Charlie Rotberg who did a fantastic job of stitching all the footage together."

Tune in now.

