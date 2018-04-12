Oli Fox Breezes Through 'The Worrying' In This Gorgeous Live Session

22 year old newcomer Oli Fox is definitely worth keeping tabs on.

Debut single 'Cruel' caused a sensation online, with the songwriter's keen touch, and delicate lyrical flair uniting to craft something truly special.

New release 'The Worrying' broadens his musicality still further, a tender return in which he opens up about his faults in a stark fashion.

Oli comments: "'The Worrying' was a weird one to write. I wrote it after a relationship that I felt I hadn’t played my part in and wasn’t the best boyfriend, we were like sliding doors and it understandably led her to overthink."

"So, in order to sort myself out I wrote the song from her point of view, which made me realise the mistakes I’d made. Thankfully we’re friends now."

Set to play his first London headline show at Hoxton Bar & Kitchen on March 14th, the songwriter has recorded a neat live version of 'The Worrying'.

Shot in simple acoustic fashion, it's a beautiful offering, a sweet and tender performance that gets under your skin.

Tune in now.

