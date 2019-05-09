Oh Wonder's 'Hallelujah' Video Is A One-Shot Marvel

Oh Wonder touch the areas other pop projects can't quite reach.

Set to play a London show this very eve - September 5th - tickets for the one off date sold out within 10 seconds of going on sale.

Precocious pop with an autobiographical edge, Oh Wonder's latest single 'Hallelujah' encapsulates why so many have fallen for them.

Gregory Ohrel and Supple Nam unite once more on a tale of empowerment, of learning never to accept refusal from the musical industry.

"'Hallelujah' is a song of defiance that we wrote for anyone that has ever been told they can't do something," they explain. "As music-making teenagers, we were both discouraged by naysayers who declared that we would never be successful, that we weren't good enough, and that we could never be superstars, so we should just give up."

"When we met each other, we bonded over our shared experiences of setbacks and near-misses, and set ourselves the highly unrealistic goal of releasing music and touring the world. After two albums and a world tour of 43 countries, we have only recently had a chance to process the last five years."

"'Hallelujah' is a reminder to ourselves, as much as anyone else, to not care what people think of you, to work hard, be yourself and try your best. It's our personal anthem of self-acceptance that we hope will encourage others to 'wear their crowns', no matter what anyone else says."

The video is a one shot marvel, opening with Oh Wonder sat on a wall and taking them through a tightly choreographed routine.

Tune in now.

