Oh Sees New 'Overthrown' Video Is Absolutely Mind-Blowing

Oh Sees are a force to be reckoned with.

A group in near perpetual evolution, each name change, each stamp on a guitar pedal, seems to signal some form of righteous overhaul.

New album 'Smote Reverser' is out now, a colossal slab of guitar noize delivered with prog abandon, the sound of a band kicked over the boundaries and skipping onwards into unknown scenery.

Recently completing a quickfire British tour, Oh Sees managed to sell out some of the biggest UK venues in their career, delivering some face-melting performances in the process.

'Smote Reverser' highlight 'Overthrown' was twisted and deformed each night, pulled in several unique directions at once like some kind of noise rock Eischer imagery.

The full video for the track uses claymation, and it's a mind-blowing feast for the imagination. Matt Jones from Castleface Records explains:

"Here 'tis a video for 'Overthrown'. Claymation seems to be the only medium that can effectively translate the skin ripping, face-filleting nature of this song. Our man Joshua Bruce has truly skimmed the edge of the sky with this strobing bit of kit. Peel your eyes and be careful if you are susceptible to seizure as this is likely to set you off..."

