O'Flynn Opens A Fresh Chapter With 'Aletheia'

London based producer O'Flynn utilises many different colours, tones, and shades in his music.

With a slim but potent catalogue he's released lush jazz-leaning beats on Blip Discs, acid burners on Ninja Tune, and even a heady rush of material via his own Hundred Flowers imprint.

New album 'Aletheia' represents his first full length project, and it's the sound of a vital producer penning a fresh chapter.

Out on September 6th (order LINK ) through Silver Bear Recordings, we're able to share the title song in full, a deft piece of twinkling electronics with one eye kept strictly on the dancefloor.

Representing a more expansive sound, the neat use of layers allows O'Flynn to toy with different levels of emotional nuance.

The colour-saturated animated visuals are a feast to behold, the perfect counterpoint to his dazzling production.

Tune in now.

