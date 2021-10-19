October Drift's 'Airborne Panic Attack' Channels Their Live Ferocity

October Drift needed to take time out.

The band's 2020 EP 'Naked' was a shot from the hip, a blast of punk-edged energy that pushed them into a different zone.

But now they're back. The group are on tour across the country, and they've something new to share with fans.

Out now, new single 'Airborne Panic Attack' was initially penned before the pandemic, but its tail of paranoia and confusion seems eerily prescient.

A discuss of self-care that pushes back against the negativity of the world, 'Airborne Panic Attack' emerges with something righteous.

“The majority of the lyrics for 'Airborne Panic Attack' were written before the pandemic at the start of 2020, but it wasn't until coronavirus hit that they were suddenly brought into focus and began making much more sense to me,” explains frontman Kiran Roy. “The mundanity of daily life in lockdown in contrast to the world falling apart lead me to look at the lyrics from a much less personal point of view.”

We're able to premiere the full video, which taps into the band's visceral live shows. Kiran Roy continues:

“It seems like horrific events are happening on an almost daily basis – whether it’s the imminent disaster of climate change or the countless humanitarian issues we face. We watch these apocalyptic visions with bizarre detachment, feeling momentarily sick and then continuing to scroll through cat videos and recipe ideas, ignoring that one day these events could be unfolding on our own doorsteps with our phones doing the filming. Surrounding all this chaos is a backdrop of division, fuelled by politicians, media outlets, fear and uncertainty. People spend their precious energy at each other's throats online or shouting into their own social media echo chambers while nothing changes.”

“'Airborne Panic Attack' is the void between everyday life and these huge global problems that hang so heavy above us and feel so out of our hands. Ultimately though, it’s about not letting the weight destroy us and carving our own paths while we’re at it. If I’m a lab rat, I’ll take this chance to give my best dance.”

Tune in now.