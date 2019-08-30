Nottingham's Grey Hairs Return With 'Hydropona'

Doesn’t feel like nine months since Nottingham’s Grey Hairs released their pulverising, potent third opus ‘Health & Social Care’ , but here we are. It remains a tremendous record, cementing their position among the smartest and most vital of acts on these shores - and it kicks some serious bottom too. Since then, however, times have changed. A band whose crushing rifferama and howled decimations of the state we’re in should be playing these songs before us all, at full pelt; instead we’re all left with no option but to stay home for the foreseeable. Ever taken a live show for granted? Yeah, doubt we’ll be doing that again.

However, Grey Hairs being the wisest among us, they’ve brought us a timely offering. New LP ‘Halloween’ is a document of their live sound; a rip-roaring reminder of the feral scree and molten noise you can expect to find at their frankly unmissable gigs. It’s also getting a one-time-only limited pressing of 300 copies courtesy of Gringo Records (the stable responsible for Bilge Pump, Irma Vep and more exponents of essential weirdo noise-rock) - and we’ve got the video premiere for the first track ‘Hydropona’. Check it out below.

As guitarist Chris Summerlin explains: “When the idea of recording a live album was put forward, our film-maker friend David Lilley suggested he film a song too. He wanted to experiment with using as many cameras and vantage points as possible and that’s exactly what he did here – cameras on heads, cameras on guitars, cameras on cameras. We hope you like it as much as we do.

“People occasionally tell us we’re a ‘good live band’. I’ve never been sure – some bands we’ve been in have always been fairly predictable in their quality, always able to do a good show but this one is different and elusive somehow. You just can’t tell how something is going to go, even when you’re in the middle of it.

“We’ve resisted the temptation to do a live album because we always felt this unpredictability was both our secret strength and our clear weakness. We could never guarantee any live record would capture us at our best and maybe putting us under the microscope would just be upsetting.

“I’m pleased we were convinced otherwise, the record captures the good and the bad of what we do perfectly, maybe even more so than the studio albums. We really hope you like it. Maybe we are a ‘good live band’ after all?”

You can pre-order the album via Bandcamp - here. Today (Friday 1st May), Bandcamp are waiving their fees to ensure all proceeds from sales go to artists - so what better time to get your order in?

Words: Will Fitzpatrick

