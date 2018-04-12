Noname Has Crafted A Superb Video For 'Blaxploitation'

Noname has shared her first full official video - and it's for 'Room 25' standout 'Blaxploitation'.

The American artist's superb new album was one of 2018's real highlights, a multi-dimensional document of unbridled creativity.

Out now, it has been followed by her first proper TV spot - on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, no less - and a new video.

'Blaxploitation' is fast becoming her calling card, a radio staple with its funky bass, but unrelenting in its content.

Alex Lill directs the video, an eye-catching counterpoint to Noname's superb music.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.