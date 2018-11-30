Nia Wyn Tackles The Millennial Condition On 'Lately (I've Been Thinking)'

Nia Wyn has felt the change in the wind since the credit crunch.

The financial crash left an entire generation with an uncertain future, with the term 'millennial' now practically a by-word for stress, debt, and little prospects.

New single 'Lately (I've Been Thinking)' finds the Welsh songwriter picking this apart, telling it as she sees it.

Simple but powerful, she seems to encapsulate something that not a lot of people can, but that everyone feels deep down.

She explains: "I wanted to write a song that captured how a lot of millennials feel right now - told we have everything on a plate by elders, yet not having stable jobs, having to indefinitely rent in poor conditions and living a life of insecurity..."

Tune in now.

