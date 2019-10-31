New Zealand Alt-Pop Duo Cavalcade Share 'Curious Game'

New Zealand pairing Cavalcade have a sound that resonates.

New EP 'The Vacancy' is gaining plaudits, while their music has even penetrated the soap opera world.

Recently gaining a sync on Hollyoaks, the pair even joined Jess Glynne to perform on Australian institution Neighbours.

New single 'Curious Game' keeps the momentum rolling, and it's a pointed, emotive return from a group who delve down into the depths.

A song born out of adolescence experiences, 'Curious Game' is about hope, fulfilment, and disappoint, all within a fragile digi-pop framework.

Amberly says: “This song was written whilst teaching at a high school. It came from witnessing a lot of the unfairness that kids experience.”

