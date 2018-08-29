New Yorker Kiah Victoria Excels On 'Valet'

Kiah Victoria tells it like it is.

The New Yorker speaks her mind, but it's all meant in love, searching for a means to find positive communication.

New EP 'Memo' is out now, something Kiah terms "a vignette of my spirit" amid that soulful, pop-edged songwriting.

She comments: “Here lies the gratitude, frustration and questions I have for the world and for myself - a vignette of my spirit that I must share with you. But more than anything, this Memo is a celebration of profound joy and love. WE ARE ALIVE. As much as the world may try, it cannot rob us of our joy. I love you...”

'Valet' immediately stood out on the EP, a carefully sculpted, highly nuanced piece that speaks about moving past troubles in your life.

The video features Kiah's brother giving her a piggyback, a simple but loving gesture that means so much.

As Kiah herself puts it: “Sometimes you need to be picked up of the floor....”

Beautifully shot and strikingly sincere, you can check out 'Valet' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.