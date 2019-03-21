Neon Waltz Offer Up A Storming Return With 'Friends Who Lost Control'

Scotland's Neon Waltz impressed with their debut album, an enthralling mixture of song-rooted psych-pop recorded in studios across the UK.

Kind of a snapshot of their rise, the band have switched things up, trimming down their number as they seek out new challenges.

It's a revitalised Neon Waltz who entered the studio with underground kingpin Tarek Musa, overhauling their sound in the process.

New single 'Friends Who Lost Control' opens their account for 2019, a year that features headline shows, festival sets, and a support slot alongside Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

It's an ultra-catchy return, yet almost visceral in its approach, retaining the sound of their debut but distilling it still further, and adding some fresh elements.

The video has a curiously trippy feature, with the backwards-forwards effect following frontman Jordan Shearer as he moves through a nighttime city.

Tune in now.

Catch Neon Waltz at the following shows:

March

22 London Hoxton Bar & Kitchen

24 Manchester YES, Basement

25 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

26 Leeds Headrow House

27 Newcastle Upon Tyne Northumbria Institute 2

28 Edinburgh The Mash House

29 Glasgow St. Luke’s

May

26 Norwich Earlham Park, Sunday Sessions

June

8 Inverness Bught Park

