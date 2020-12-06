Nathan Bajar Plays A Dozen Roles In His 'Anniversary' Video

Nathan Bajar has shared the full video for his endearing new lo-fi jammer 'Anniversary'.

The flecks of guitar recall Steve Lacy, while the neat, DIY production puts us in mind of those early Rex Orange County drops.

Out now, it's got a warm, relaxing feel to it, channelling 90s R&B songwriting through a post-Millennial DIY framework.

The video is online, and it features Nathan Bajar playing a dozen different roles.

"It's an ode to all the family parties my parents and aunties let me and my cousins perform at," he says.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.