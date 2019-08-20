Nas Hits Up A Glamorous Resort For 'No Bad Energy'

Nas recently decided to take a brief look back.

'The Lost Tapes 2' brought together some cuts that had fallen by the wayside, and it made for fascinating listening.

Out now, the record has been followed by a new video, illuminating vital album track 'No Bad Energy'.

The visual lives up to its name, with the camera panning through an exotic beach-side resort before resting on Nas.

It's laid back, with the rapper seeming to exude calm as the endless sunshine falls down around him.

Tune in now.

'The Lost Tapes 2' is out now.

