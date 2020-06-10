Myles Manley's 'Billy Drag vs. Ed Sheerc***' Is Remarkable

Word is already out on Myles Manley.

The England-born, Ireland-raised songwriter has gained admiring glances for his three-part 'Aaa' project, one that outlined the creative stance of DIY pop vision.

A true auteur, the continually creative Dublin based artist has just sketched out the details of his new album, with 'Cometh The Softies' landing on November 20th via new Irish label Witter On (with distribution by Irish label Art for Blind).

It's a remarkable document, with his left-field pop and multi-faceted lyricism - often allowing the personal and political to intersect - working on a variety of different levels.

Indeed, Myles' free-thinking stance puts us in mind of Richard Dawson - not sonically, but more in the sheer independence running through their work.

We're able to showcase new track 'Billy Drag vs. Ed Sheerc***' and it's more than just a pun-tastic jab at overly sincere acoustic songsmiths.

Adorable wonk-pop that manages to be both surreal and utterly heart-on-sleeve 'Billy Drag vs. Ed Sheerc***' is kinda catch in a very alt-dimensional way.

Tune in now.

