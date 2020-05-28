Ms Banks Shares 'You Don't Know' Visualiser

Ms Banks isn't about to back down.

The UK rapper returns with emphatic new single 'You Don't Know', a song that puts her feelings right to the forefront.

Over the crisp Rymez production she lays down her bars, warning: “Sugar spice and every thing nice, you crossed her once, don’t play with her twice...”

Out now, the single now receives a stunning video, directed by Terry Paul and features Ms Banks in her element.

Exuding boss energy, it's a prowling glimpse into Ms Banks' message of empowerment.

Tune in now.

