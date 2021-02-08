Mr. Mitch's New Video Is A Paean To The Club Environment

Mr. Mitch has shared the moving new video to 'Did We Say Goodbye'.

The producer's new album 'LAZY' is slated to be released on March 5th, another fastidious project from the highly creative London artist.

Having emerged from the instrumental grime nexus, Mr. Mitch has grown to absorb all manner of club tropes , and this environment forms his new work.

Out now, 'Did We Say Goodbye' deconstructs club sounds, offering something plaintive and funereal.

It's a deeply emotional experience, and the visuals pick up on this mood, offering a paean to the club experience.

If you're in mourning for those sweaty, system-rigged rooms, then this will get you right in the feels...

Tune in now.

Order 'LAZY' HERE.

