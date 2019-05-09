Moyka's Pop Vision Reaches New Levels Of Purity On 'All The Things We Forgot'

Moyka is part of a new generation overhauling Norwegian pop music.

Piercing electronics laced with melancholy, her pop vision feels old before its years, weighed down with a kind of world-weariness only this current political catastrophe could conjure.

A full EP is incoming, matching her house-leaning electronics towards the pop spectrum, with plenty of lyrical flair along the way.

Set to support Sigrid on her upcoming Norwegian tour, Moyka will play a special solo slot at Hamburg's key Reeperbahn festival later this month.

New single 'All The Things We Forgot' is part of this wave of activity, with its pointed electronics aligning itself to some astute pop digitalism.

The impeccable chorus is tinged with regret, with Moyka singing: “Take me back, take me back again...”

“It could mean a lot of things,” she says. “Take me back to when I was more naïve? To when I was a child? There are so many things to make you nostalgic, but everything moves forward, and this song is a stubborn way to refuse to do that.”

It's all part of her web of storytelling, with Moyka commenting: "I want to create a mystical universe where people can feel at home."

Tune in now.

