Moss Kena Shares New 'Touch' Video

Rising songwriter Moss Kena has shared the stylish new clip for 'Touch' - tune in now.

New EP 'One + One' is a peerlessly confident blend of alt-R&B and pop tropes, delivering something immediate yet with real depth.

'Touch' is practically a mini-manifesto, with Moss Kena's pure, keening vocals undulating across wisps of electronic sound.

Ruby & Boya step in to direct the visuals, a moody affair that opens with a house party, heads to the club, and finishes with a passionate love affair.

Tune in now.

