Montreal's Saxsyndrum Share Dreamy New Cut 'Let Go'

Creatively speaking Montreal is an anything-goes kinda place.

The Canadian city's thriving arts community seem to specialise in holding down an enormous amount of differing roles, switching between disciplines at the drop of a hat.

From this maelstrom come Saxsyndrum, a three piece who drift between indie, electronics, and pop, crafting their own voice in the process.

New single 'Let Go' epitomises their free-spirited songwriting, with that supple groove underpinning an undulating wash of sound.

Reminiscent of Arthur Russell a little in its approach, 'Let Go' has a meditative streak that muses on the nature of performance.

Saxsyndrum explain...

"'Let Go' was one of the last songs we wrote and it was interesting how quickly it all seemed to come together. By the time we started working on this tune, we all had a very clear sense of what strengths we each brought to Saxsyndrum."

"The songwriting process then became much more intrinsic, more second nature. We had let go of our past overthinking and simply played, allowing us to put our emotions and states of mind directly into the piece. The resulting tune has a candid energy that really captures the at-times meditative process of songcraft and the spirit of our live performance."

