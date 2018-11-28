Montreal's Planet Giza Dazzle With 'Attention'

Planet Giza is a three-pronged attack from Montreal.

A multi-lingual port city, the Canadian outpost is a redoubt for underground culture, and this trio represent a bold new voice.

Having previously worked with Kaytranada the three-piece released their new EP 'ZZZ' earlier in the year, a stellar introduction from a highly distinct group.

Numbering Rami B, Tony Stone and Dumix, the group close the year in confident mood, crafting a video for their club bumper 'Attention'.

We're able to share the stylish new video, and it's a bold visual counterpoint to their lucid, phenomenally creative future funk.

A sign of what's to come, 'Attention' is a gripping, addictive piece of music.

Tune in now.

