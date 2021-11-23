Montreal Songwriter Geoffroy Shares 'Life As It Comes'

Montreal based songwriter Geoffroy has a touch of the classic to his sound.

The gorgeous maturity of his chord changes, aligned to the evocative melodies, mark him out as a voice almost out of time.

New album 'Live Slow Die Wise' is out on January 19th, and it's reminiscent of Paul Simon, or perhaps the piano work of Neil Young.

There's an element of Tobias Jesso Jr. at work here, too, with Geoffroy sharing a similar yearning for universality.

New single 'Life As It Comes' is out now, and it's a beautiful introduction to his aesthetic, to the way he moves gently from idea to idea.

Embodying his contemplative approach, 'Strangers On A Train' has a yearning sense of the philosophical, developed during lockdown's intense introversion.

'Life As It Comes' was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason, or explain it somehow.”

“The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realisation.”

We're able to share this moment of pensive beauty - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alex Dozois

- - -