Monro Shares Atmospheric New Cut 'Cold Flow'

Monro is one of the most potent producers in the country right now.

Recently sealing an incredible creative partnership with Flohio, the two worked on stellar new release 'Gone Clear'.

His own productions, though, are worth seeking out; sparse, fractal interpretations of club tropes, it's a style both highly distinct and highly personal.

With a full EP incoming Monro is ready to share glacial, barbed new cut 'Cold Flow', voices by the producer himself.

It's an incredibly well thought through creative document, 'Cold Flow' was seemingly inspired by “a mind-state you get into where everything feels numb, almost as if you're in a dream state. It’s a stream of emotion that isn't natural to how you’re used to feeling.”

Mark Anstey directs the full video for 'Cold Flow', with creative direction from Jack Munsch - we've got first play, and you can tune in below.

