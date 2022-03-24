Moise Plays It Coy With 'Cellphone Receiver'

Moise has shared his neat new single 'Cellphone Receiver'.

The Minneapolis talent came of age in the city, a part of the United States where music heritage runs deep.

Born to Rwandan immigrants, he's always had a thirst to express himself, alongside an ambition to be heard.

New single 'Cellphone Receiver' lands in just a few hours, his latest release via Unity Records.

We're hearing shades of Leon Bridges in the classic soul appeal, alongside the more future-facing R&B of Steve Lacy, say.

In truth, Moise has a sound of his own, and that - in part - comes from the lyricism, so taut and so personal.

'Cellphone Receiver' is about trying to reach someone, while offering help to those who perhaps aren't aware of how much they need it.

"This record was written more like a story than a song, it deals with having to breakup with someone due to you not being able to fix them," he comments. "In this story the lady I'm writing about is having a hard time staying clean from drugs and is feeling depressed. I try everything possible to support her and make her feel like there's more to life once you are able to get out of this dark state."

"Life isn't easy but having people around you to give you a call and check up on you makes a difference. With the soulful motown inspired backing of the music it lays a bed for this story to sit on top of. To be honest, I hope this record makes someone like Amy Winehouse smile,she was a big influence on my music style growing up. Her voice and storytelling made it apparent that she was going through life's ups and downs. With my music I try to be just as honest and touch on subjects that really need a spotlight."

Tune in now.

- - -