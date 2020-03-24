moa moa Share Potent 'Yellow Jacket' Live Session

moa moa are a band of disparate elements, somehow drawn together into one place.

Matching the introspective electronics of James Blake, say, to the psych-speckled guitar pop of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, their potent songwriting pursues a singular path.

New single 'Yellow Jacket' is out now on Council Records, and it's a bold, intoxicating introduction.

The band's James Ratcliffe says...

"'Yellow Jacket' is a song that draws a deliberately simple caricature of a dysfunctional relationship. Itâ€™s not a personal anecdote, but there were moments where I added in aspects of my own (and others) experiences to create â€˜Person Aâ€™ and â€˜Person Bâ€™, who form the narrative of the song."

"Lyrically, the first and second verses tell the story of a call and response between the couple, who are articulating their emotions poorly. I wanted to use the kind of cliches that we all find ourselves using when we're trying to navigate feelings of jealousy, love, and desire â€“ poking fun at the idea that by doing so, we're achieving some kind of self-preservation."

"Musically, I wanted us to create something that mirrored the simplicity of the subject matter in an interesting way, which comes through in the contrast between the neanderthal rhythm and the more cutting, thick guitars."

We've nabbed a neat live session from moa moa, and it shows off their addictive live chops - packed with energy, it's a sign of what is to come.

Tune in now.

