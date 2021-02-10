Misty Coast's Glide Back With 'Transparent'

Misty Coast have always felt like a self-contained unit.

The Norwegian group centres on Linn FrÃ¸kedal and Richard Myklebust, two musicians who have spent the last decade releasing two excellent albums, touring, and picking up a Norwegian Grammy.

For their new album, however, Misty Coast are breaking down the walls - they've been joined by drummer Kim Ã…ge Furuhaug, while Emil Nikolaisen assists on production.

Out shortly, it's led by new single 'Transparent', a song that eases their music into a fresh sphere.

A gorgeous alt-pop song, it matches their shoegaze roots against some blissfully melody instincts.

We're able to share the video, one that distills Misty Coast's swirling aesthetic into something very potent indeed.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit:Â Francisco Munoz

