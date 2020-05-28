MILENA Glows On Exuberant New Cut 'Higher Hopes'

MILENA has always been a determined force.

Brought up in Montenegro, she travelled across Europe, eventually settling in London.

Using the city as her base, her pop ideology is rippled in light, one that is infused with exuberance.

New EP 'Higher Hopes' is out now, and the title track distills her songwriting effervescence down to a fine art.

A video shoot was arranged, but then lockdown intervened forcing a last minute change in plans.

She comments: “The original idea to make the music video 'Higher Hopes' was a beautiful setting in the English countryside and old fashioned cottage, riding the bike amongst the golden fields...”

“I was just about to shoot the video, then the lockdown happened. I couldn't let that delay me, so with my trusted iPhone X, I shot this video by myself in my North London flat and local park. The message had to be the same: being alone is being strong, with the help of a Creator, with hope, every day is a new opportunity too, just like the time we are all living in currently.”

