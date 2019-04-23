Mildlife Salute Their Club Roots On 'How Long Does It Take?'

Australia's Mildlife want to make you move.

The band's live shows are a riot, while they've managed to replicate that in the studio, while adding layers of controlled effects.

New release 'How Long Does It Take?' is out now on Heavenly Recordings, given a full 12 inch vinyl pressing.

A lengthy club bumper that salutes their roots, it's a flute-driven excursion into the outer limits that comes complete with a killer bass line.

The full vinyl set features two hand-picked remixes, constructed by Italo-disco legends Daniele Baldelli and Marco Dionigi who the band met while performing at a Gilles Peterson weekender in Sicily.

“’How Long Does It Take’ is an homage to the dance floors and clubbers who championed our music from Day 1,” the band say of the single. “We’ve been delighted to watch heaving crowds burn holes in the dance floor as we close our set with it so now we’re equally delighted to offer it up on record as a late night thumper.”

We've nabbed the full video and it's an intriguingly surreal retro-futurist affair with a real 70s twist.

Tune in now.

Catch Mildlife at London’s XOYO on May 24th.

