Mikey Mike Hits Hard On 'Yasmin you will never hear this'

"I wish I was beautiful..."
Robin Murray
Videos
19 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
Videos
/ / 19 · 08 · 2019
0

Mikey Mike is ready to be honest.

The American artist has already picked up a Grammy, feted throughout the industry for his talents.

But new album 'Mikey Mike's Life On Earth Vol. I' is the point where it all gets real, the point where the mirror starts reflecting things as they truly are.

Take new song 'Yasmin you will never hear this'. A song about love, breaking up, regret, and the things you never managed to say, the feelings left unfulfilled.

Of course, given that it's Mikey Mike this is all achieved with a sublime melody, and that crunching piano sequence.

He comments: “Everybody probably has a Yas in their life, that person who’s spirit or beauty really left an impression, that for some reason or another you never ended up telling. This is for all the Yasmin’s..”

A superbly well realised piece of songwriting, 'Yasmin you will never hear this' is endlessly endearing.

Tune in now.

Catch Mikey Mike playing a completely sold out show at London's Waiting Room on September 20th.

Mikey Mike
-

