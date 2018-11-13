Migos Share Sensational New Single 'Stripper Bowl'

Rap group Migos have shared the video for their sensational new single 'Stripper Bowl'.
The release is part of a hectic 2019, which opened with their DJ Mustard collaboration 'Pure Water' - actually crafted for Mountain Dew.
'Stripper Bowl' maintains their winning streak, and the lavish video was shot in and around a hectic party thrown by Quality Control.
The pivotal hip-hop label invited all manner of guests to the Superbowl weekend bash, with about $500,000 being set aside for the party.
Wish you were there? Check out the clip below.
