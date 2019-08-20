Mick Flannery's 'Star To Star' Is A Rich, Magnificent Piece Of Storytelling

Ireland's Mick Flannery has a voice for the ages.

Each utterance from the songwriter carries the air of the timeless, that unutterable magic that transforms the personal into the universe.

His new self-titled album has become an incredible success in his homeland, following sessions that took Mick from County Cork to Los Angeles and back.

Set to gain a full British release on August 30th, it will be accompanied by a full headline show at London's gorgeous Union Chapel venue.

We're able to share the full video for 'Star To Star', and it features Mick Flannery at his absolute best.

A complete master of his craft, he moves between masks, the narrative touching on his own life while also teasing out further nuance.

As Mick himself puts it: "this person achieves more notoriety than I have. He is properly famous, and he has to deal with that..."

He continues: "This is the song that put my last album in motion so I’m very glad it’s getting it’s own movie here. I like how the video takes a different angle on the album’s concept. The song references high’s of fame and success and not wanting to let go, the video mirrors these themes in another aspect of life. Thank you to all involved."

Director Emily Dynes also worked on the clip, commenting...

"Creating the visuals to the match the epic emotions and beauty of Mick Flannery's gorgeous track 'Star To Star' was a daunting but incredibly rewarding task. Operating with a tiny but passionate crew of four, it was a joy to undertake a real-life road trip through rural Australia to bring this music video to life, and to direct the supremely talented Makuei King Aken & Catherine Morvell."

Tune in now.