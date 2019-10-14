Michael Kiwanuka Shares Poignant New 'Hero' Video

Michael Kiwanuka has shared the powerful new video for his song 'Hero'.

The songwriter's third album 'Kiwanuka' lands on November 1st, and a trio of special in-store dates have been confirmed around the release.

New song 'Hero' gives a pointer of what to expected - soulful songwriting with a political edge, it's immaculately pieced together.

CC Wade directs the full video, one that takes Michael Kiwanuka's vintage reference points and explores it from a darker side.

Delving into the black liberation movements of the 1960s, it explores FBI corruption, and the decaying of beautiful dreams.

Michael comments...

"'Hero' is a song about how the gems of this world always seem to die young, and how those who are oppressed often seem to have the most to offer us..."

Tune in now.

'Kiwanuka' will be released on November 1st. Catch Michael Kiwanuka at the following shows:

October

24 London Pryzm for Banquet Records

27 Dundee Fat Sam’s for Assai Records

28 Edinburgh Liquid Room for Assai Records

