Michael Clark's 'End Is Near' Is Beautifully Autumnal

There's a deftness of touch to Michael Clark's work that is absolutely stunning.

Hushed folk-hewn songwriting, the Falmouth talent crafts sparse but hopelessly intoxicating acoustic nuggets.

With an EP due to land in January, Michael Clark has confirmed a handful of dates, including an all-too-rare London visit.

New song 'End Is Near' soundtracks this leg of his journey, and it's a delicate but inspired offering, sharply poetic in its lyricism.

Oddly minimalist, it comes backed with some incredible visuals, a deft clip that really sucks you in.

Rachael Olga Lloyd directed the clip, and she comments:

"When I first heard the song, it made me think about the different paths we choose in life, the idea of just surviving life but not really living. The characters inspired by tribal masks were ones I’d already designed in some doodles in my sketchbook. I thought the look would really work with the natural earthy feel I wanted for the video. I wanted to use as many natural materials as possible as well. I used natural linen, sheep's wool and wood for the puppets and spent many weekends foraging in parks and fields for plants and foliage.”

Tune in now.

Catch Michael Clark at the following shows:

December

4 London The Betsey Trotwood

7 London St James’s Wine Vaults w/ John Bramwell

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.