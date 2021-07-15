MEYY Channels Physical Lust With 'Orchids'

MEYY uses music to re-frame her feelings, to allow her to have a more direct communion with her heart.

The London-based Belgian artist returns with 'Orchids', a celebration of lust and an example of music at its most physical.

Alt-R&B that leans on the sensual, the sharpened electronic tones in the background seem to contrast perfectly with the effortlessly humanity of her vocal.

Out now, we're able to share the full video for 'Orchids', one that finds MEYY rendering her feelings through body movements.

Shot by herself alongside director Romain Albers and DOP Michael Smits, it's a riveting watch, one that presents another layer to her artistry.

“Lust is often triggered visually but desire is not just in the eye, it’s in the mind,” MEYY explains. “I consider my movements a translation of the way the track and its sensuality play off in my head. It was very momentary and organic. We just played the track and I started moving.”

“Romain came up with the idea and the scenery, trying to link the digital world he creates in his 3D renders with Michael’s ethereal photography. I love how serene but yet electric the visual turned out. I’m so grateful to be able to create with the most talented friends in an intimate setting like this.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lars Moereels

