Method Man Shares 'Grand Prix' Video

Method Man has shared the full video for his vital new cut 'Grand Prix'.

The hip-hop giant is currently prepping his new album, with 'The Meth Lab II: The Lithium' set to land in this Autumn.

Recorded at Meth Lab studios on Staten Island, crisp lead single 'Grand Prix' races out of the traps and never once looks back.

Straight up East Coast hip-hop, it echoes the past by looking at the future, a hard as concrete offering that brings the noise.

The video is worth a watch, too - on this form, Method Man could be about to deliver a late era classic.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.