Mermaidens Go On A Journey With 'You Maintain The Stain'

New Zealand group Mermaidens are engaged in acts of deconstruction.

Pulling apart rock tropes to see how they work, the band's incisive approach leans on post-punk while taking notes from the North American underground.

New single 'You Maintain The Stain' lands as the band prepare for a UK tour, starting in London and winding their way up to Glasgow.

The new release will soundtrack their way. Opening with a riff that spasms like a raw nerve, it then leaps into an incline, exploring rather more gentler, almost pastoral climes.

A song that shifts and evolves in unexpected ways, 'You Maintain The Stain' recalls the likes of Dilly Dally and Preoccupations while pursuing its own path.

Part of a new seven inch release on renowned New Zealand imprint Flying Nun, you can check out 'You Maintain The Stain' below.

Catch Mermaidens at the following shows:

May

3 London Shacklewell Arms

4 Bristol Mother’s Ruin

6 Chelmsford TBC

8 Leeds Slocken

9 Glasgow Bloc+

13 Brighton Green Store Door

14 London Sebright Arms

