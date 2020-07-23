Mega's 'New Light' Has A Tantalising Sense Of Soul

North London artist Mega has a rich appreciation of the importance music can bring to her life.

At one point, she lost her ability to perform, an enforced break that truly put her life into perspective.

Gaining a first class degree, she was a BPS (British Psychological Society) award for her dissertation, with the title: unspoken burden of black British women.

Returning with 2018's wonderful single 'Chariot', this talented singer makes each step count.

New single 'New Light' is a case in point - emphatically soulful, it's a tantalising glimpse of what could be around the corner.

A stunning piece of artistry, Mega has now recorded a live rendition, and it's a truly evocative performance.

Beautifully shot, it's a full display of her potent artistry. She comments...

First ever live performance of my latest single â€˜New Lightâ€™ accompanied by some very incredible musicians: Ed riches on guitar, Karl Abel on bass and Alex Ho on Keys.

Everything was recorded in one take just as you see it, raw and exposed, and takes you on my journey of self-discovery. Hope you enjoy!

Tune in now.

