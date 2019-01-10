McHifi Soar On Electronic Soul Cut 'Bunker To Bunker'

Electronic producer Hifi Sean has long been a fan of David McAlmont's work.

Deciding to hit up the vocalist on social media, the pair began having conversations - informal at first, but then creeping into music.

Swapping ideas, they kicked off their new project as 2020 loomed into view, an auspicious date for both parties.

Working from a London tower block within touching distance of Bow bells, the two swapped ideas, building a full album from the ground up.

Electronic soul with a touch of psychedelia, it moves from opaque digitalism to classic soul songwriting, with a lavish 80 piece orchestra on some tracks.

The full album is incoming, with McHiFi - as the partnership is termed - unveiling a brand new single.

'Bunker To Bunker' is a gorgeous single, so pointed in its execution; the voice could only belong to McAlmont, while the production pushes it to another level.

We're able to share a full video for 'Bunker To Bunker' - find it below.

