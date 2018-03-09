Maya B Channels The Art On 'Selenas'

Maya B released her debut single little more than 12 months ago, and since then has watched her profile explode.

Matching low-end electronics to R&B textures, her music feels untrained yet perfect, the voice of a 20 year old coming to grips with the world she lives in.

New single 'Selenas' continues her major label dalliance, and the production is an emphatic counterpoint to her divine vocal. It's the sound of someone channelling the art, doing things for the right reasons; a precocious yet intensely driven newcomer, Maya B has the world at her feet.

She comments: “Art was that whisper I heard at five, telling me this is what you're meant to do. Growing up, I was stuck between quick confessions and eternal silence. I was stuck between Mom and Dad. I was stuck between breaking the mold and being cemented into the cracks. I’m still stuck to the way art touched me...”

“Art is that feeling I get when I lose. Art was the push telling me to use this hurt as fuel. Art is spring food for my eyes while irritating my nostrils. Art is the calm sun squeezing through the blinds, waking me up and telling me, ‘get the fuck up and work’.”

Tune in now.

