Mavi Phoenix Sparkes In New 'Ibiza' Video

Vienna based pop iconoclast Mavi Phoenix wants to overcome.

Refusing to let setbacks delay her path, she encapsulates the bird of her name - rising from the ashes, in perpetual rebirth.

New single 'Ibiza' is one of her most personal statements yet, with the chrome-plated production underpinning her tantalising vocal.

Declaring the song to be "self-explanatory" Mavi handed the reins for the video to Cristina Salgar, who steers the final clip.

A personal statement from a highly honest artist, you can check it out below.

