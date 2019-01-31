Maverick Sabre Pairs With Jorja Smith On 'Slow Down'

Maverick Sabre pairs with Jorja Smith on gorgeous new song 'Slow Down' - tune in now.

Maverick Sabre drops his new album on March 22nd, and hype seems to increase with each passing single.

The third track to be lifted from the incoming LP, 'Slow Down' has that soulful feel, in part due to the sublime guest vocal from Jorja Smith.

The visuals open with Maverick Sabre as a cab driver, moving through a murky late night vision of East London.

Shot by Rashid Babiker, it picks up on the song's tale of longing, and it's ultimately open-ended take on the yearning for communication.

Maverick Sabre comments...

"The video inspired by the lyrics in the song represents two people, both in a similar experience expressing honestly, unfiltered, how they feel. The question we wanted to leave open was whether these 2 characters in the story are connected or not and if that even matters, what does is no matter what experience/situation you are in there is someone else who is feeling the exact same way."

Tune in now.

