Maths Time Joy Links With Matt Woods For 'Fall Back'

Maths Time Joy teams with Matt Woods on new single 'Fall Back'.

The producer has a knack for collaboration, a skill exuded on recent singles 'Two Steps' and 'Real Deal'.

For his latest endeavour, Maths Time Joy spars with Cornish songwriter Matt Woods, shifting their mutual approaches to a fresh space.

Out now, 'Fall Back' pits spartan electronics and opaque digitalism against Matt Woods' gorgeous vocal, containing a wistful sense of melancholy.

A song that truly paints a picture, the pair worked on it together from the start. The producer comments...

“Matt came with the demo idea which we started from and I loved the lo-fi vocal approach. I think Matt has one of those voices that conveys so much emotion in the delivery that you can experiment with the clarity and processing of the vocal and still maintain the emotional impact of the song, and I like having that ambiguity in some of the delivery of the lyrics.”

For his part, Matt adds: “Honestly, I’m grateful to be a part of MTJs journey as an artist. He makes the kind of music I want to escape to. I’m also grateful that this song is having a life. It was one of those ones I wrote alone, for me. I never expected to finish it, to release it, until MTJ heard the demo and got excited. When he gets excited, I get excited. He has such a delicate touch as a producer; he gave the words meaning.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Joupin (Insta: @joupin)

