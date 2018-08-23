Maryland's Innanet James Hits Hard On 'Amazing'

Maryland's Innanet James is one of this year's breakout rap talents.

A stellar show at Bonnaroo last summer underlined his potential, and since then everything has clicked into place for the hip-hop talent.

Not that it's been easy, though; years of work has gone into his rise, with the incrediblyambitious 22 year old pushing past all barriers in his way.

New single 'Amazing' is a sign of things to come. There's a nod to 90s hip-hop production, but he places plenty of grit in that caramel sound.

The bars flow effortlessly, too, with Innanet James reminding us just how dexterous and flexible his skills are.

Finessed and finely honed, he feels in complete control at every turn. We've got first play - tune in below.

