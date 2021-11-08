MarthaGunn's 'Minute Of My Time' Clip Is A Scrabble Game To Remember

MarthaGunn have shared the video for new song 'Minute Of My Time'.

The band's new single is out now, a punchy blast of indie energy ahead of debut album ‘Something Good Will Happen’.

The record lands on September 17th, with 'Minute Of My Time' exemplifying the dichotomous elements of their songwriting.

Lyrically, it deals with a one-sided relationship, adding fuzzed out synth sounds to those snapping guitar lines.

MarthaGunn's Abi Woodman comments...

“The most valuable thing we have in this life is our time and who we choose to give it to. It’s so important to have balance in relationships. If you give someone more than they give you, you are wasting valuable life. Equally, to take time from someone else knowing you won't give back that same energy is wasting their time. This song is the moment that you see something or someone for what it is, and suddenly you have the power to decide whether you want to stay hanging on a thread, or to let go.”

The video is online now, and it features the central character playing a Scrabble game to remember.

Abi adds: “Words can mean a lot. It’s so important to be direct with people and communicate what we really feel. Anything else feels dishonest…unless of course, you are playing Scrabble. In which case it is entirely acceptable to play word games.”

