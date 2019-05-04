MarthaGunn Share Crisp Video For New Single 'Saint Cecilia'

Brighton five-piece MarthaGunn have a pointed sense of energy.

Everything the band place their name against feels measured, considered, matching their crisp, biting sound with elements of classic songwriting.

Take new single 'Saint Cecilia'. It's a bolshy, anthemic return, all dashing guitar riffs, drum splashes, and that emphatic vocal.

'Saint Cecilia' has that mid 70s Fleetwood Mac feel but with a raw energy - it's catchy as hell, but there's muscle there, too.

We're able to share the full video for the band's new single, and it's a stylish performance clip, featuring MarthaGunn bathed in light.

A stark, but visually striking clip, it underlines the raw charisma that runs through MarthaGunn's vision.

Tune in now.

Catch MarthaGunn at the following shows:

April

29 Bristol The Louisiana

30 London Waiting Room

May

1 Manchester Soup Kitchen

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.