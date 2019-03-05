Martha Share Tongue-In-Cheek 'Wrestlemania VIII' Video

Durham punks Martha continue their stellar year with new video 'Wrestlemania VIII'.

New album 'Love Keeps Kicking' sounds as good as the day it was released, and with an Autumn tour incoming there's a few special moments yet to unfold.

Album highlight 'Wrestlemania VIII' has just been given the full video treatment, and it's an emoji-laden treat.

A tongue in cheek take on the lyrics, it's a fun, witty, and warm new clip from the much-loved quartet.

Catch Martha at the following shows:

October

18 Nottingham Rough Trade (SOLD OUT)

19 Bristol The Fleece

20 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

31 Newcastle Riverside

November

2 Glasgow Slay

8 London Heaven

9 Brighton The Haunt

10 Manchester Gorilla

