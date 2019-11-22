Martha Ffion Harnesses Her Pop Ambitions For 'Nights To Forget'

Martha Ffion realised that she needs to be direct.

A potent songwriter, whose work is so emphatically nuanced, so wonderfully broad, her new album 'Nights To Forget' is a multi-layered, highly textual feast.

The album's title track, though, is a searingly simple indie jammer, with its pop inflections set against lyrics that deal with society's objectification of women.

It's a real ear-worm, battling its addictive tendencies with word play that draws on Martha's own experiences.

“The song is a reflection on my own negative experience of objectification as a woman, beginning from quite a young age, while also thinking about the wider movements happening,” she says. “This was the one that first got me experimenting with Garageband and playing around with a more contemporary pop sound.”

We're able to share the full video, which features a solo dancer shot in a murky, lo-fi, but eye-catching environment.

Martha Ffion comments: "The video is a celebration of the link between the worlds of Hospitality and Art. Beth, Jade and I have often straddled the two (and will likely always do so)."

A pleasingly lo-fi video, whose simplicity works perfectly with the charming minimalism of the song itself, you can check it out below.

Martha Ffion will release new album 'Nights To Forget' on August 14th.

