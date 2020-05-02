Marsicans New Single Grew Out Of Frustration

Fast-rising indie heroes Marsicans tap into the UK's growing sense of frustration on new single 'Can I Stay Here Forever (Part. II)'.

The band sent tongues wagging as 2019 drew to a close, selling out their first 1000 capacity venue.

A scorching live act, Marsicans relentlessly travel around the UK, and this has given them an intimate glimpse into the nation's mindset.

In short: pretty damn angry.

New single 'Can I Stay Here Forever (Part. II)' taps into this gnawing sense of frustration, an adrenalin-led indie burner that races out of the traps.

Singer James Newbigging explains:

"The UK has been a particularly divided place over the past few years and this song was born out of frustration with it all. My head was (still is) overloaded by news surrounding Brexit and an impending environmental disaster. This song is me wanting everyone to chill the fuck out, stop treating other people as the enemy and just get on with actually solving the problems we're facing."

"I was going to say this song isn't aimed at one particular side of 'the debate', but that was my issue in the first place. There isn't a debate. People shut their ears to anyone with an opposite opinion, rather than trying to understand their point of view and have a reasonable conversation."

Long-term visual collaborators, Leeds based Sodium Films work on the video, a clip that pushed the group to the limit.

Guitarist Oli Jameson from Marsicans comments:

“We wanted to make a video that represents what’s going on in our heads in these unsettled times. It was filmed with the song at 1/3 normal speed so, when sped up, the whole thing feels frantic and skittish, similar to our thoughts leaping around from one thing to another.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ben Hale

